New Delhi: A Dehradun-bound Indigo flight carrying 108 passengers made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on Wednesday after it developed a technical snag, according to officials. The flight landed safely and no one was injured in the incident, police said.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2134 from Delhi to Dehradun returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The pilot informed the ATC as per procedure and requested a priority landing," the airline said in a statement. "The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and will be back in operation after necessary maintenance. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," it said. IndiGo officials refuted reports claiming the emergency landing was due to an engine failure.

"The emergency landing was not due to any fire or engine failure. It was due to a technical issue," they said. The flight was originally scheduled to take off from Terminal 2 of the IGI airport at 2:10 pm but it departed at 2:36 pm, they said. A senior Delhi Police official said 108 passengers were onboard the Dehradun-bound Indigo flight that took off from the IGI airport. Later, the aircraft made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport due to a technical issue, he said. All passengers are safe, the police official said.

Earlier on June 15, an IndiGo aircraft was grounded after encountering a tail strike during its landing at Ahmedabad Airport, officials said. This incident marks the second occurrence of tail strikes reported on IndiGo flights within a span of three days. No injuries were reported in both incidents.

"IndiGo flight 6E6595 operating from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad experienced a tail strike while landing in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was declared grounded at Ahmedabad airport for necessary assessment and repairs. The incident is under investigation by relevant authorities," the airline stated.

IndiGo has ordered a detailed investigation into the matter. Recently another flight from Kolkata to Delhi experienced a similar tail strike while landing in Delhi. A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing. (With agency Inputs)