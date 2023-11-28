New Delhi: The government is set to positively consider the Indian Navy's proposal for construction of a second aircraft carrier at a cost of around Rs 40,000 crore, in a major move that comes against the backdrop of rising concerns over China's increasing forays into the Indian Ocean region.

Top government sources told PTI that the Defence Procurement Board (DPB), a key body of the defence ministry, has accorded in-principle approval to the ambitious proposal signalling the government's readiness to go for the second indigenous aircraft carrier, to be known as IAC II. The mega procurement proposal will shortly be placed before the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the defence ministry's top body on procurement, they said.

The DAC, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is likely to meet on Thursday and it is learnt that the proposal for the IAC-II will be examined by it. The DAC is also likely to consider the Indian Air Force's proposal for procurement of an additional batch of 97 Tejas Mark-1A aircraft at a cost of Rs 1.15 lakh crore, the sources said.

The Navy has been making a strong push for having the IAC-II with a displacement of 45,000 tonnes which is estimated to cost close to Rs 40,000 with the envisaged specifications. India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant (IAC I) was commissioned in September by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore, INS Vikrant has a sophisticated air defence network and anti-ship missile systems. It has the capacity to hold 30 fighter jets and helicopters. At the commissioning ceremony of the vessel, Modi called it a "floating city" and that it is a reflection of India becoming self-reliant in defence. The sources said the IAC II will be kind of a repeat order of the IAC I. According to the plan, the IAC II will be built by state-run Cochin Shipyard.

The Navy has been pitching for three aircraft carriers to deal with China's growing naval prowess and its growing influence over the Indian Ocean region. At present, India has two aircraft carriers -- INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. INS Vikramaditya is a Russian origin platform. The INS Vikrant has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers.

Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles. The IAC is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide and has a height of 59 metres. On the procurement of additional 97 Tejas Mark 1A aircraft, the sources said the DAC is set to clear it. With the additional fleet, the number of indigenously-developed Tejas aircraft being procured by the IAF would go up to 180.