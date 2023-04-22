DEFENCE MINISTERS OF RUSSIA CHINA LIKELY TO ATTEND SCO MEET IN INDIA NEXT WEEK

New Delhi Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu are expected to attend a key meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO to be hosted by India next week under its presidency of the grouping people familiar with the development said on SaturdayThere is no confirmation yet on inperson participation of Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in the SCO defence ministerial meeting scheduled for April 27 and 28 they said adding he is likely to join the deliberations virtually The people said defence ministers of China Russia and other SCO member countries except Pakistan have confirmed their inperson attendanceHowever there was no official announcement on the participation at the defence ministerial meeting by the SCO member states The visit by Li if it takes place would come amid the threeyear border standoff in eastern Ladakh The SCO defence ministerial meeting in New Delhi would be followed by the foreign ministerial meeting of the grouping in Goa on May 4 and 5Foreign ministers of all SCO countries including Pakistan s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are scheduled to attend the meeting Pakistan has already announced that Bhutto Zardari would travel to India to attend the meetingThe SCO defence ministers meeting is set to delve into various issues relating to regional security including the threat of terrorism and the situation in Afghanistan The meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath SinghThe SCO member countries are India Russia China the Kyrgyz Republic Kazakhstan Tajikistan Uzbekistan and Pakistan The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia China the Kyrgyz Republic Kazakhstan Tajikistan and Uzbekistan Over the years it has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017 PTI