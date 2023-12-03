DEFEAT IN THE STATE ELECTION IS A LESSON FOR US SAYS INDIA BLOC LEADER

New Delhi: As Congress is on the verge of facing major defeats in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, a senior leader from INDIA bloc alliance on Sunday said that defeat in the State election is a proper lesson for all “secular opposition” parties to work unitedly.

“BJP got the opportunity to form the government. I think, following the result of these State elections, all the secular parties must learn a proper lesson on how to bring unity among themselves and work unitedly,” said CPI national general secretary D Raja to ETV Bharat.

He said that unity among all the parties is very much important now. Raja’s statement indicates that all was not well inside the INDIA bloc. In fact, in Madhya Pradesh, Congress faced protest from its INDIA alliance partner Samajwadi Party (SP).

Both Congress and SP had an open fight over seat adjustment. “Being the largest party, Congress needs to be more accommodative. There was no understanding with the Congress in several seats in Madhya Pradesh,” SP spokesperson Akhilesh Katiyar told this correspondent before the counting of votes on Sunday.

In the last meeting all the alliance partners of INDIA block had said that they will have state level understanding in the election in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. But, in reality there were open differences as far as the seat adjustment issue was concerned.

Raja, however, said that the defeat is not a setback for the opposition alliance. “I don’t think this is a setback for us. In fact, it’s a lesson. This is a lesson for all of us so that we work and act together,” said Raja.

The INDIA bloc alliance is having its next meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi.