Death toll in Visakhapatnam building collapse reaches three

Visakhapatnam: The death toll in the three-storied building collapse in Ramajogipet near Visakhapatnam Collectorate has gone up to three. Workers engaged in a rescue operation recovered a body on Thursday morning. Officials said the deceased has been identified as Chotu (27) and he hailed from Bihar.

According to official sources, the three-storied building collapsed post midnight on Wednesday. A minor girl identified as Saketi Anjali (14), and her brother Durgaprasad (17) died when both were buried under the debris, whereas five others were seriously injured.

They further revealed that among the injured were Kommishetti Sivashankara, Saketi Rama Rao, Saketi Kalyani, Sunnapu Krishna, and Satika Rojarani. Police moved the injured to a hospital. Upon receiving the information, a large contingent of police force, fire brigade personnel as well as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation. Besides, a team of officials from the Revenue Department also reached the spot and engaged in relief measures.

Panic prevailed in the surrounding areas after the building collapsed. Altogether eight people were in the building at the time of the accident. Five injured people have been undergoing treatment at KGH Hospital. DCP Sumit Garuda was camping at the site to oversee the rescue operation.

The injured Rama Rao and Kalyani have been undergoing treatment at the hospital. His two children — Saketi Anjali (14) and Durga prasad( (17) died in the mishap. The injured parents were in shock after they came to know that their children were no more.