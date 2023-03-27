Ajmer (Rajasthan): A school of dead fishes on Monday was seen floating in Gundlav Talab in Rajasthan's marble city, Kishangarh giving rise to concerns over water contamination. The locals informed the administration after the foul smell started to emanate from the pond. Upon being informed about the incident officials of the Municipal Council reached the spot and deployed a team for cleaning the pond using tractors, auto-tippers, and small boats. The dead fishes were collected and dumped at the city's dumping yard.

Subsequently, the administration suspects the lack of oxygen level in the water was the reason for the death of about 1000 fishes. The officials also fear the reduction of oxygen level occurred because of sewerage and polluted drain water merging into the pond. The locals have also expressed displeasure over increasing water contamination in the city where a similar incident has happened before.

The council administration had used lime to clean the pond but it did not make much difference. The situation of the pond has been deteriorating even though local MLA Suresh Tak has raised the demand several times in the Vidhan Sabha to stop the inflow of dirty drains in the pond.

According to official sources, the Fisheries Department has signed a contract for fish farming with a firm in Udaipur and the firm is responsible for fish production and marketing. The cleaning team took out the dead fishes and cleaned the pond using lime whereas the netizens and the locals demanded proper action to prevent the same from happening in the future.