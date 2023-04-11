Dead dog dragged by rope tied to scooter in Ujjain, video goes viral

Ujjain (MP): In a heinous case of animal cruelty captured on camera, a man and woman can be seen dragging the dead body of a dog tied to the back of their two-wheeler in the Neelganga police station area in Ujjain. The video, shot by a social media user named Aditya Dhakle, is going viral on social media with netizens highly infuriated by such inhuman behaviour. Several people have come forth, demanding strict action against the accused visible in the video.

Aditya shot the video from the main road leading to the Shri Mahakaleshwar temple in the city, where the police officials are usually deployed for 24 hours. In the video, a man riding a red coloured scooter and a woman riding pillion along with him have tied a white dog, seemingly dead, with a rope to the back of the bike. The duo drove the bike for a considerably long distance, while some videos of the incident have also been captured on CCTV cameras.

Sharing the video on social media, Aditya wrote, "Saw this brutal act yesterday morning around 10:20 am near Imperial Hotel., Ujjain. The man is driving a Hero's Pleasure scooter (red) with the registration number MP-13-MK-9219. The woman dragging the dead body of a dog with a rope on the highway showing no mercy (not even to dead). What if this same thing happens to these people after their death? Why so cruel?" He has also used some CCV footage of the incident and demanded action as he tagged the local police and administrative authorities in the area.