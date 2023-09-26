'Opportunists with no ideological glue:' Sibal dig at NDA after AIADMK walkout
Published: 8 minutes ago
New Delhi: A day after the AIADMK walked out of the National Democratic Alliance, Independent MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday mocked the opposition alliance led by the BJP saying another ally has left them and those still with them are "opportunistic alliances with no ideological glue".
The move of the AIADMK to end its four-year-old ties with the BJP provided fodder to the Congress at a time when both NDA and India alliance are preparing for a face-off in the next year's Lok Sabha elections.
On Monday, the Chennai-based party said it would lead a separate front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after a high-level meeting chaired by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami at the AIADMK headquarters. In a post on X, Sibal said, "AIADMK exits NDA. Yet another ally leaves them! Those still with them are opportunistic alliances with no ideological glue: Pawar & Shinde in Maharashtra & alliances in the North East."
The BJP is like the "camel in the tent", he said. Kapil Sibal, a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. A bitter critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP, Sibal has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.