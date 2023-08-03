New Delhi: A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud resumed hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's Aug. 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370, a move that had come in for vicious attack by some major opposition parties but earned fulsome praise from those supporting the BJP.

Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul lists out two contentions. One is that the submission that Article 370 has acquired a permanent feature of the Constitution. That's debatable by both sides. Number two. Suppose if Article 370 doesn't have any permanancy, is the due procedure followed in abrogating it.

Kapil Sibal says he will try and convince the Court that Article 370 is permanent. You lordships say it is debatable. And it is debatable. There's no doubt in it. Kaul interrupts and says it was debatable because both sides will argue. Yes, it is really debatable, Sibal said. I will tell you why it is permanent, he added.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant asked senior advocate Kapil Sibal, the lead counsel for the petitioners, to continue to advance his arguments in the case. On Wednesday, the hearing remained inconclusive.

The top court is conducting day-to-day hearing in the matter and will hear arguments except on Mondays and Fridays, which are days for hearing miscellaneous matters in the apex court. Only fresh petitions are taken up on these days for admission hearing and regular matters are not heard.

Several petitions challenging abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split the erstwhile state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh- were referred to a Constitution bench in 2019.