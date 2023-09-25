New Delhi: BSP MP Danish Ali has become the target of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's abuse in Lok Sabha during the recently concluded Parliament's special session. Another MP of the BJP has written a letter to the Speaker and alleged that Danish Ali has used the word 'neech' or lowly for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Soon after BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's allegation, BSP MP Danish Ali refuted the charge.

ETB: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written a letter to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla alleging that you have used 'lowly' word for Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi. What is your reaction?

Ali: I challenge the BJP and the entire Lok Sabha Secretariat to prove that I uttered such words.

ETB: Are you saying that such accusations are wrong?

Ali: Yes, absolutely.

ETB: Nishikant Dubey said the reason of his outburst against you should be made public. What is your take on this?

Ali: I want them to prove what teh BJP laeder is alleging. There may be a recording somewhere. You see Bidhuri's p[arty collegaues were enjoying his remark sitting beside him. I have never used vile words against teh Prime Minister of the country.

ETB: Do you deny that you used such a word?