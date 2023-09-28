DANISH ALI ABUSED IN LOK SABHA PRIVILEGES COMMITTEE TO EXAMINE ALL COMPLAINTS

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred the matter of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali being called "terrorist" in the parliament by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri to the Privileges Committee.

On September 21, Bidhuri, the saffron party's South Delhi MP, used racial slurs against Danish in the Lok Sabha. He was seen on camera calling Danish “bhadwa (pimp), “katwa (circumcised one)” and “Mullah aatankwadi (Muslim terrorist)”.

The derogatory remarks sparked outrage with opposition cornering the Speaker for not acting against Bidhuri. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, in a post on X on Thursday, announced that the matter had been referred to the Privileges Committee. The 14-member Committee has eight members from the BJP. The Committee will examine all complaints including that from BJP who allege that Bidhuri was incited by Danish.