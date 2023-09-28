Danish Ali abused in Lok Sabha: Privileges Committee to examine 'all complaints'
Published: 44 minutes ago
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred the matter of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali being called "terrorist" in the parliament by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri to the Privileges Committee.
On September 21, Bidhuri, the saffron party's South Delhi MP, used racial slurs against Danish in the Lok Sabha. He was seen on camera calling Danish “bhadwa (pimp), “katwa (circumcised one)” and “Mullah aatankwadi (Muslim terrorist)”.
The derogatory remarks sparked outrage with opposition cornering the Speaker for not acting against Bidhuri. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, in a post on X on Thursday, announced that the matter had been referred to the Privileges Committee. The 14-member Committee has eight members from the BJP. The Committee will examine all complaints including that from BJP who allege that Bidhuri was incited by Danish.
"Grateful to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha @ombirlakota, he entrusted the responsibility of investigation in the Danish Ali case to the committee of @LokSabhaSectt. This was possible because BJP has a majority in the Lok Sabha, otherwise no committee was formed or action taken when, in the Lok Sabha, there was an RJD-JDU- Congress' shoe and mic fight in 2016, an assault by Sonia Gandhi in 2012 and a fistfight at time of the formation of Telangana in 2014, when MPs were injured," Dubey posted in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter.
लोकसभा अध्यक्ष @ombirlakota जी का आभार,उन्होंने दानिश अली प्रकरण में @LokSabhaSectt की कमिटि को जॉंच का ज़िम्मा सौंपा ।आज यह इसलिए संभव हो पाया क्योंकि लोकसभा में भाजपा का बहुमत है,नहीं तो पहले लोकसभा ने 2006 में RJD-JDU-congress का जूता व माईक मारपीट,2012 में सोनिया गांधी जी की…— Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) September 28, 2023