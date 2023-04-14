DALIT SENA LEADER SHOT DEAD IN BIHARS VAISHALI TRIGGERING PROTEST MOB GOES ON RAMPAGE

Vaishali Following the murder of Dalit Sena leader Rakesh Paswan in Bihar s Vaishali district on Friday the supporters of the Dalit leader went on a rampage in Lalganj Police had to fire two rounds to disperse the mob The supporters of the slain Dalit leader ran amok vandalising Lalganj s Tinpulwa Chowk Lalganj market area as well as a police station A large contingent of the police force was deputed to control the situation On Thursday evening miscreants fired bullets at Dalit Sena leader Rakesh Paswan who was staying at his home in Panchdamiya village in the district When news spread about his death his supporters took to the streets and went on a rampage The protesting crowd damaged the police vehicle of Lalganj SHO Amarandra Kumar The protesters pushed the vehicle into a roadside pond The Vaishali DM and SP were camping at the troubled spot Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras who was in Vaishali to attend the funeral of slain Dalit Sena leader Rakesh Paswan said We have lost the most promising and hardworking leader Rakesh was the general secretary of the Dalit Sena Miscreants shot him dead His brother Mukesh Paswan and others are also facing threats to their life Also read IIT Bombay student s death Dalit MLA Mevani leads candle march in Ahmedabad I had a discussion with the DM in connection with providing security cover to family members of deceased Rakesh Paswan The next of kin of the deceased must be given government compensation and a job also A special team must be constituted to arrest the culprit at the earliest said the Union Minister adding The law and order situation in the state has gone for a toss Criminals are ruling the roost A day ago bank dacoity took place in Sonepur wherein miscreants shot dead two bank guards and looted Rs 13 lakh