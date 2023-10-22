CYCLONE TEJ EXPECTED TO TRANSFORM INTO VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM BEFORE NOON TODAY IMD

New Delhi (India) : Very severe cyclonic storm Tej which lay centred over south west of Arabian sea is likely to turn into an extremely sever cyclonic storm by the forenoon of Sunday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the IMD said: "VSCS Tej lay centered at 0230 IST of 22nd Oct over SW Arabian Sea about 260 km ESE of Socotra (Yemen), 630 km SSE of Salalah (Oman), and 650 km SE of Al Ghaidah (Yemen). Very likely to intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm in the forenoon of 22nd Oct."

The cyclone over the Arabian Sea is likely to cross between Al Ghaidah, Yemen, and Salalah, Oman, in the early hours of October 25. The Tej storm is likely to move away from Gujarat and would head towards the southern coast of Oman and Yemen. It was initially identified as a low-pressure formed over the Arabian Sea on October 20 which eventually turned into a depression.