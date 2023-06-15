CYCLONE BIPARJOY UAE ASTRONAUT POSTS IMAGES CAPTURED FROM SPACE

Hyderabad As Cyclone Biparjoy is hours away from landfall near Gujarat s Jakhau port an astronaut at the International Space Station shared photographs of the very severe cyclonic storm from space Authorities in the coastal state have stepped up efforts to meet emergencies which could arise out of cyclone Biparjoy s landfall which is less than 200 kilometres from the Gujarat coast United Arab Emirates UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi posted a few pictures of Cyclone Biparjoy over the Arabian Sea on Twitter As promised in my previous video here are some pictures of the cyclone Biparjoy forming in the Arabian Sea that I clicked over two days from the International Space Station Al Neyadi tweeted Neyadi also posted a video of the massive storm formation over the Arabian Sea as it approached the Indian coast Watch as a tropical cyclone forms over the Arabian Sea from these views I captured The ISS provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring Stay safe everyone he wroteAuthorities have moved more than 74000 people residing near the coast as a precaution and engaged disaster management units for rescue and relief measures Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman on Wednesday chaired a meeting of managing directors of public sector banks and insurance companies to review their preparedness in view of cyclone Biparjoy As a precautionary measure the Western Railway on Wednesday announced the cancellation of or short terminate the operation of a few more trains A Railways official said seven more trains have been cancelled three shortterminated and four other services shortoriginated in view of the safety of passengers and train operations as the cyclone Biparjoy moves towards the Gujarat coastGujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a review meeting in Gandhinagar to oversee the preparedness of Cyclone Biparjoy on Wednesday Daman DC GeneralSub District Magistrate has issued an order under section 144 of CrPC prohibiting the movement of people on beaches promenades and other places near the coast Several coastal areas in Gujarat witnessed rough sea conditions and strong winds on Thursday