New Delhi The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that six multidisciplinary central quick response medical teams have been kept ready to be mobilized in the event of any requirements due to cyclone Biparjoy Sources in the health ministry said that the six teams comprising experts from RML hospital Lady Harding Medical college Safdarjung hospital AIIMS from New Delhi along with experts from AIIMS Jodhpur and Nagpur are kept ready to be mobilised in case of any emergency Teams from NIMHANS Bengaluru are also on standby to provide psychological care and aid to the affected population sources said The strategy was chalked out after Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting with the concerned officials at Bhuj in Gujarat Cyclone Biparjoy termed as a very severe cyclonic storm is expected to cross the Gujarat costs on Thursday The health ministry is in continuous communication with its regional offices in all the States of the western costs including Gujarat with instructions to provide requisite support to the States in their preparedness for the cyclone sources said The integrated disease surveillance programme IDSP in all States has been asked to conduct postdisaster disease surveillance through the State and distinct surveillance units for timely detection of any disease outbreak of the epidemicprone disease in the aftermath of the cyclone In case of any logistic requirements by the States Ms HLL Lifecare Ltd has been tasked with supply of the same sources said Health Ministry continues to closely monitor the cyclone situation and is taking all necessary measures to be prepared for any health emergencies sources saidAlso read Biparjoy threat 30000 people shifted so far as IMD says cyclone has extensive damaging potential