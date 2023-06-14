New Delhi Akashvani on Wednesday said it has dismantled a 90metre hightransmission tower supported by a guy rope at Gujarat s Dwarka as Cyclone Biparjoy is set to hit the Kutch and Saurashtra regions on Thursday This has been done to prevent any mishap and minimise the damage to life and property in the surrounding areas an official statement said Structural experts from the National Institute of Technology Surat and the civil construction wing of Prasar Bharati had recommended dismantling the 35yearold tower in January after a safety audit of the structureSimultaneously Akashvani was also working on restoration of services from Dwarka by using the available resources Strong winds with a speed of 125135 kmph and gusting to 150 kmph are expected to hit Dwarka Kutch Porbandar Jamnagar Rajkot Junagarh and Morbi districts of Gujarat on Thursday as Biparjoy makes landfall near the Jakhau portThe BSF is bracing for the challenges posed by the effects of severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy along the Rann of Kutchh upto Rajasthan and has made special arrangments to ensure the safety of people living along the coastlineCyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast on the evening of June 15 and will traverse all along the Rann of Kutchh up to RajasthanSpeaking to the news agency a local said BSF officials went door to door to alert people about cyclone Biparjoy They have made all the necessary arrangements for our families We also got a room for ourselves Food supplies have also been made available I have no worries now I want to thank BSF for their efforts They have taken care of everything the local addedBSF Inspector Jai Prakash said We had an inkling of the damage that cyclone Biparjoy might inflict and were hence ready with our preparations beforehand We informed people in the villages about our camps