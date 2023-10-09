New Delhi: Ahead of assembly and Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday exhorted party workers to work in an unified manner maintaining coordination, discipline and unity to ensure the party's victory in the elections.

"In order to win the upcoming assembly elections and general elections, it is important that the party works with meticulous coordination and complete discipline and unity," he said at the meeting.

Addressing party leaders at the Congress Working Committee (CWC), he spoke on the importance of nationwide caste census to ensure social justice and rights to the SCs, STs and OBCs in accordance with their population, while pointing out that the BJP is silent on this.

He also said for proper share in welfare schemes, it is important to have socio-economic data on the condition of weaker sections of society and ensure social justice to them.

The Congress president also said the Congress would implement women's reservation if voted to power in 2024. While asking party leaders to expedite efforts to highlight government failures, he said they must immediately counter the "false propaganda" of the ruling BJP as such attacks and falsehood would increase as elections approach.

The meeting came on a day when the Election Commission announced the dates for the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers of all the Congress-ruled states and other top leaders monitored the election preparedness and narratives across the poll-bound states. The Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, besides the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders in the five poll-bound states, also attended the CWC meet.

The Congress is seeking to retain its governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and hoping to wrest power from BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana and Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram.

The CWC meet came at a time when some opposition leaders are facing heat from central probe agencies and the latest in a series of arrests is of AAP's Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy case.

The Congress has condemned Singh's arrest but also pointed to similar action against its leaders in Punjab by the AAP government there, the latest being the arrest of its farmers' wing head Sukhpal Khaira in a drugs-related case.