CURTAIN FALLS GLIMPSES OF THE 2023 S LAST SUNSET

Hyderabad: Every sunset is an opportunity to reset. As the sun sets for the last time in 2023, hopes, opportunities and promises of a cheerful and optimistic New Year wave in from nooks and corners of India.

Here are a few glimpses of the last sunset of the year, from some cities. The sunsets were captured in India's financial capital and Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai, Rajasthan's capital and a historic city Jaipur, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, making us nostalgic like never before.

The multitudinous hues of crimson, orange and yellow bring back memories of joy, sadness, wit and happiness- only to make us stronger beings aiming at a better year ahead.

The Marine Drive in Mumbai was crowded as people witnessed the last sunset of 2023 and now they look forward to 2024 with hope. Similarly, there was a crowd at the Gateway of India in south Mumbai and the Bandra Bandstand to witness the last sunset. The Marine Beach in Chennai was also full of locals and tourists who witnessed the final sunset of 2023 and so was the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

With the curtain falling, let us share a mutual respect for the 'unity in diversity' that India boasts of, bidding adieu to the final sunset of 2023.

