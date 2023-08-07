New Delhi: Union Ministry of Culture has spent Rs 15.60 crore on 5,191 young artists under the 'Scholarships to Young Artists' scheme with the minimum scholarships and the least amount granted to students in 2022, the government said in Lok Sabha on Monday.

According to the data from the Ministry, 1151 students were conferred scholarships in 2018, 1,086 in 2019, 1,265 in 2020, 1,293 in 2021, and 396 in 2022. While in terms of the amount spent on this scholarship, Rs 3.45 crore was spent in 2018, Rs 3.26 crore in 2019, Rs 3.79 crore in 2020, Rs 3.90 crore in 2021, and Rs 1.19 crore in 2022.

The data was shared in a written response from G Kishan Reddy, Union Culture Minister while replying to a question from Jharkhand's BJP MP Sudarshan Bhagat enquiring 'whether it is a fact that a large number of young artists are getting benefits from the Government across the country in the last five years under the scheme ‘Scholarships to Young Artists.'

The Ministry of Culture is implementing the scheme component of ‘Scholarships to Young Artists in Different Cultural Fields (SYA)’ to grant scholarships to Young Artists in different cultural fields including traditional art forms for undergoing advanced training in their respective fields.

"Under this scheme component, a scholarship of Rs 5000 per month is provided to selected scholars for a period of two years in four equal six monthly installments. The selected scholars should be in the age group of 18 years to 25 years and have been undergoing training under any Guru or Institution for a minimum of 5 years. The scholars are selected on the basis of their performance in a personal interview/interaction before an Expert Committee for Scholarship constituted by the Ministry," the Minister said in his reply.

