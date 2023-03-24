Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): Several hostile regions which were earlier Maoist hotbeds in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh are currently peaceful, thanks to the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), CRPF Director General (DG) Sujoy Lal Thaosen said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion of the CRPF Foundation Day, Thaosen said, "The deployment of CRPF battalions in different parts of the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh helped in curtailing Left Wing insurgency. The region is relatively peaceful now."

"It was not that we didn't suffer setbacks. We learned lessons from the setbacks. Earlier, soldiers belonging to CRPF were deputed for providing security to banks, and the forces were deployed on election duty or moved to the northeastern part of the country during the Assam insurgency. But now the force's role has changed. CRPF troopers and commandoes of the CoBRA battalion are successfully carrying out operations against the Maoist rebels in Chhattisgarh," said the DG.

"The jungle warfare and counter-terrorism training centre was opened in the region so the forces can hone their skills in guerilla-style attacks. Deployment of the paramilitary forces helped them to gain firsthand knowledge of the inhospitable terrain and forward areas as well. The forces were acclimatized about new routes and those to be avoided,"said Thaosen.

Speaking about the use of drones to contain the Left-Wing insurgency, the DG said, "We are not using drones to attack them (Maoists). We are not using drones to drop bombs."

Meanwhile, 16 ultras surrendered in Sukma and eight rebels were arrested in Narayanpur, police officials said on Friday. Of the 16 who laid down their arms, four, including a woman, carried a collective reward of Rs 15 lakh on their heads, they added. These four are woman ultras — Kawasi Pale alias Jogi, Padam Soma, Neelam Kawasi alias Neela and Padam Deva, Sukma SP Sunil Sharma said.