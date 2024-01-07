CRIMINAL LAWS FRAMED WITH SPIRIT OF CITIZEN DIGNITY JUSTICE FIRST PM NARENDRA MODI

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the three criminal laws, which were passed by the Parliament, have been framed with the spirit of 'citizen first, dignity first, and justice first'. The Prime Minister was addressing the DGP/IGP conference here, which was attended by top police officials of the country.

"The enactment of three new laws a paradigm shift in India's criminal justice system. The criminal laws are framed with the spirit of 'citizen first, dignity first, justice first'. The police need to work with data instead of 'danda'," added Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the Prime Minister, under the new criminal justice laws, special focus has been laid on sensitising women and girls about their rights and protection.

The Prime Minister also said that the focus on women's safety has been kept to ensure they can work fearlessly 'kabhi bhi aur kahin bhi' (anytime, anywhere). "The Indian police should transform itself into a modern and world-class force to realise the vision of a developed India by 2047," added the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also underscored the need to reinforce the positive image of the police in citizens. He advised the use of social media at the police station level for disseminating positive information and messages for the benefit of citizens.

He also suggested using social media for disseminating advanced information on natural calamities and disaster relief. He also suggested organising various sports events as a way to strengthen citizen-police connect.

He also urged the government officials to stay in border villages to establish a better 'connect' with the local populace as these border villages were the 'first villages' of India.

Highlighting the success of India’s first solar mission - Aditya-L1 and the swift rescue of 21 crew members from the hijacked vessel in the Arabian Sea by the Indian Navy, the Prime Minister said such achievements show that India is emerging as a major power in the world. H

He asserted that the Aditya-L1 success is similar to the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He also exuded pride in the Indian Navy’s successful operation.

The Prime Minister also distributed the Police Medal for Distinguished Services at the conference. The conference was attended by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Ministers of State for Home, the Union Home Secretary, DGsP/IGsP of States/Union Territories, and Heads of the Central Police Organisations/Central Armed Police Forces, among others.