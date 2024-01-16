CREATE UNIFIED COMMUNICATION SYSTEM IN COORDINATION WITH UP HARYANA MHA TO DELHI POLICE

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the Delhi Police to create a unified communication system to share information with the police force of neighbouring states especially Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as a strong deterrent to fight the criminal gangs and their terror connection.

"A unified communication system would be created sharing information without exhausting the crucial time between Delhi Police and the police of neighboring states. Besides, the Special Cell of Delhi Police is actively considering the improvement of coordination with the neighboring states," a senior Home Ministry official privy to the development told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

Stating that Delhi and its neighboring states have become an urban continuum, the official informed that interstate coordination meetings are being regularly organized and attended by senior officers from the police organisations of UP, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and even from Bihar and Jharkhand.

Various districts of Delhi Police are sharing their boundaries with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The inter-state coordination meetings of the bordering districts at the level of beat staff, SHOs, ACPs and Sub Divisions and Head of the District Police are held periodically to have better sharing of crime and criminal data and patterns being analyzed.

"Sharing of various ideas and methods of prevention and detection of crime and criminals is also done through such aforesaid meetings. Creation of WhatsApp groups at the aforesaid levels of police officials for quick sharing of data pertaining to crime and criminals is also being practiced," the official said.

The Home Ministry is also of the opinion that the police of neighbouring states of Delhi may share their best practices and initiatives regarding investigation, collection of evidence including forensics, use of technology in policing, training of personnel, etc.

"Once the process gets started, there would be a coordinated approach and action against gangsters and terrorist organisations," the official stated. The development assumes significance following the fact that gangsters with their terror connection have been running large scale activities in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and in different other places of National Capital Region.

The anti-terror agency, National Investigation Agency (NIA) keeps doing raids and search operations from time to time in NCR to arrest such gang lords. In the last two months, more than a dozen gangsters and their sympathisers have been arrested by the NIA.

In the recently concluded DGPs and IGPs conference, Home Minister Amit Shah has also asked the police top brass of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to work in a coordinated manner to root out the gangsters and their connection with terrorist organisations.