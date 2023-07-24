CPI MP Binoy Viswam.

New Delhi: As the stalemate continues in the Parliament over the issue of Manipur, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP in the Rajya Sabha Binoy Viswam on Monday accused the central government of protecting the N Biren Sing-led state government.

"In the previous session of the Parliament, the central government was trying to protect (businessman) Gautam Adani and in this session, the same government is trying to protect the N Biren Singh government in Manipur," said Viswam. Demanding the resignation of Biren Singh, Viswam said that this government has lost the moral right to continue in power.

"We want a discussion on Manipur violence under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha. But the central government is not in a mood to run the house," said Viswam. "On the 78th day, PM Modi spoke for a few seconds about Manipur. He spoke only after the violence against women came to the fore. He spoke only after the intervention of the Supreme Court," said Viswam.

The CPI MP and other leaders from the Left parties had recently visited Manipur and interacted with the victims of the ongoing ethnic clash in the state. "We have seen the present condition of Manipur. The citizens there are refugees in their own country. There are thousands of people who are living in refugee camps. There is a lack of basic amenities for the people living in the state," Viswam said.

The CPI MP issued notice for suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the Manipur situation. Both the House of the Parliament on Monday witnessed similar adjournments over the issue of Manipur violence. Several other parties including Jebi Mather, Ranjeet Ranjan from Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Aam Admi Party (AAP) MPs Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chaddha have given notice for suspension of business over the Manipur issue.

Ever since the monsoon session of the Parliament started last week, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been witnessing continuous logjam over a discussion on Manipur. The opposition parties have been demanding a discussion in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 whereas the central government has said that it is ready to discuss the matter under Rule 176.

Also read: Interview | Manipur MP in whose constituency women were paraded naked says more shocking videos may appear when internet ban is lifted