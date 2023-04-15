New Delhi India recorded 4098 fresh COVID19 cases taking the number of active infections to 53720 according to Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry data updated on Saturday The daily tally slightly dipped by over 10 per cent as the country recorded 4624 infections on Friday The toll has climbed to 531091 with 27 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours Six deaths were recorded in Delhi followed by four in Maharashtra three in Rajasthan and one each in Chhattisgarh Gujarat Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu and Kashmir Madhya Pradesh Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh The figure also includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala the data updated at 8 am stated The daily positivity rate was recorded at 678 while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 449 The total tally of Covid cases is at 448 crore 44808022The active cases now comprise 012 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID19 recovery rate has been recorded at 9869 according to the ministry website The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 442 crore 44223211 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 119 According to the ministry s website 22066 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide COVID19 vaccination drive so far The daily positivity rate was recorded at 501 per cent while the weekly positivity rate at 429 per cent The Covid case tally stood at 447 crore 44797269 The active cases now comprise 011 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID19 recovery rate has been recorded at 9870 per cent the statistics showedThe number of people who have cured from the infection surged to 44216586 and the case fatality rate with 6456 more reporting as having cured and the recuperation rate was at 119 per cent According to the MoHFW data 22066 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive