COURT WILL NOT ENTER LEGISLATIVE DOMAIN SC ON PLEA SEEKING RIGHTS FOR HINDUS LIKE MUSLIMS TO MANAGE RELIGIOUS PLACES

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday declined to entertain a PIL seeking for Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs the right to establish, manage and maintain their religious places like Muslims, Parsis, and Christians, saying this is a matter of policy and the court will not enter the legislative domain.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra told advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, “Mr Upadhyay, file a proper petition. What are these prayers? Can these reliefs be granted? Withdraw this petition and file a petition with prayers which can be granted”. The bench said this is all publicity-oriented litigation and it is not maintainable, and“you can move Parliament….You can move the government”.

However, Upadhyay insisted that the court should entertain his petition. The Chief Justice said: “We told you this petition is not maintainable. How do you claim this kind of petition as public interest litigation…..”.

The bench read one of the prayers of Upadhyay’s petition – direct and declare that Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs have similar rights to establish and maintain their religious places. The Chief Justice said they have a right under Article 26 of the Constitution, every religious denomination has that right and the Constitution also gives a right under Article 25. Upadhyay said in Delhi, Kalka temple is under government control and Jama Masjid is not under the government’s control, and that is his grievance and emphasized that a total of 4 Lakh temples are under government control.

The Chief Justice said Mr Upadhyay, this is a matter of policy and “We are not going to direct the government to do x,y, or z in terms of religious places. That is a matter of policy…..we will not enter the legislative domain”. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said he may have a case but the way the petition is drafted is not correct. The Chief Justice told Upadhyay, “You are a lawyer practising before our court, sometimes the manner in which you pursue a cause is equally important, just do not pursue a cause for highlighting in the press. You are before the Supreme Court, persuade with diligence. Look at other petitions, they have brought specific issues before us”. Upadhyay agreed to withdraw the petition.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Upadhyay which also sought a uniform code for religious and charitable endowments and referred to the control of government authorities over Hindu temples across the country, unlike people of certain religious faiths who are allowed to manage their own institutions.