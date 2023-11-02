COURT TAKES POLICE TO TASK FOR NOT PRODUCING EX UP MINISTER AMARMANI TRIPATHI IN KIDNAPPING CASE

In a scathing remark against the Basti city police for not arresting Tripathi and producing him in the court, the judge said, "Why does it stop taking action against influential criminals? The functioning of the Basti superintendent of police in this matter is objectionable. Due to the police inaction, the accused is absconding."

He added that the local police shows prompt action when a case involves ordinary poor criminals. The court rejected an application moved by Tripathi's lawyer to recall the warrant and fixed November 16 as the next date of hearing in the matter. In its report to the court, police said that Tripathi could not be found in a raid on his residence in Gorakhpur but the court was not satisfied with it, the government counsel said.