COURT GAVE JOLT TO OPPOSITION SAYS PM MODI ON SUPREME COURT OBSERVATION

Hyderabad: Taking a swipe at the opposition Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Supreme Court gave a jolt to the opposition by not entertaining the plea of special immunity against the central agencies including CBI and ED.

He said that the top court refused to entertain their plea and gave them a "jolt." The Prime Minister made this statement while addressing the public on Saturday in Hyderabad, without taking any specific names.

The Prime Minister was referring to a recent petition filed by 14 political parties led by Congress in the Supreme Court alleging an arbitrary use of central probe agencies against opposition leaders and citizens exercising their fundamental right to dissent. The petition also claimed that there has been an alarming rise in the use of coercive criminal processes against them. However, the Supreme Court refused to entertain their plea and observed that politicians do not have higher immunity than any other citizen of the country.

The Supreme Court said that it can intervene in individual cases when the facts are before it, but cannot lay down separate general guidelines only for politicians. It further said that politicians stand absolutely on the same standing as the rest of the citizens of the country. This decision was a significant setback for the political parties that filed the petition as they were hoping for some relief from the apex court.

The Prime Minister also criticized Telangana's ruling party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and its leader K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), for impeding the center's development initiatives and engaging in "parivarvaad" (family rule) and corruption. He said that non-cooperation from the state government is affecting the dreams of the people of Telangana.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Vande Bharat Express in Hyderabad and spoke at a public rally. Without taking any specific names, he said that a handful of people who encourage 'parivarvaad' are trying to see where they can reap benefits from projects being implemented for the people of Telangana. He further added that corruption begins to grow where there is 'parivarvaad'. Stressing the need for states' overall growth for the nation's overall growth, the Prime Minister said that 'parivarvaad' was even looting the ration given to the poor people in Telangana.

The Prime Minister's statement has sparked a debate among political parties in India. The opposition parties have accused him of misusing the central probe agencies for political gain. They have also criticized him for targeting specific states and political leaders without any evidence of corruption. The ruling party, on the other hand, has defended the Prime Minister's statement, saying that he was only trying to highlight the importance of clean governance and development for the country.

The debate between the ruling and opposition parties is likely to continue in the coming days. The political parties will continue to accuse each other of corruption and misuse of power, while the citizens of the country will have to decide which party they trust to govern them in the future.