Hyderabad: Seven people including an inspector and four constables were injured after a mob allegedly attacked them here and eight accused persons were arrested on Monday in this connection, police said. The incident happened near Charminar on Sunday night when a team of policemen of Mailardevpally police station along with two informers went to a building to enquire two persons following an information on gold smuggling from abroad and selling it, they said.

The police team caught two suspects from the building and on provocation of one of the persons and some others, a mob gathered there and confined the policemen and the informers and attacked them with iron rods, sticks and belts resulting in head injuries and abrasion injuries to them, police said.

Some among the mob also robbed the gold chain, purse, ID card and phone of the Inspector, a police official said, adding those, who were involved in the attack were mostly goldsmiths and those running jewellery shops. The injured policemen and the informers were later shifted to a hospital.

A case on charge of attempt to murder and under other relevant IPC sections was registered and eight accused persons were arrested on Monday, police said. Efforts are on to nab the remaining absconding accused persons to elicit information about gold smuggling and to recover stolen articles, police added. (PTI)