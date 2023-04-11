Dungarpur(Rajasthan): The convoy of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, who was booked along with 13 others in a four-year-old extortion case in Prayagraj on Tuesday, stopped at the Bichiwada police station due to a mechanical problem in the vehicle. The convoy left Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail in the morning and entered Rajasthan later in the evening where it has been halted for the past hour.

As soon as the convoy entered the Dungarpur-Ratanpur border aligning with the state borders of Rajasthan and Gujarat, the police van reportedly faced some technical issue and had to be stopped. Amid heavy speculations that Ahmad could try to escape while being shifted, the mechanical fault came as a sceptical coincidence. The accused has currently been kept in the lock-up of the Bichiwada police station, while the station is armed with heavy force outside.

Meanwhile, the officials also informed that Ahmad, who also expressed the need to use the toilet, was allowed to do so amid heavy security during the halt at the police station. The police van, still at a halt just a few kilometres away from the Ratanpur border, is being examined by a mechanic, as informed by Bichiwada police station officer Anil Deval.

Deval further said that a mechanic has been called from Kherwara in the Udaipur district. "The convoy is currently at halt at the Bichiwada police station for the past one hour. The criminal Atiq Ahmad is currently kept inside the police station and armed personnel of UP Police are stationed outside.

Atiq Ahmad, who is the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was booked along with 13 others in a four-year-old extortion case, registered in Dhoomanganj police station against Atiq Ahmad as well as 13 people including his son Ali Ahmed and his cousin Aslam under several serious sections including intimidation, threatening, and demanding extortion. The case was filed following a complaint by one Sabir Hussain, a resident of the Dhumanganj police station area.