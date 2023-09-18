CONTRIBUTION OF WOMEN IN PARLIAMENT INCREASING PRIME MINISTER

New Delhi: Amid demand for the Women's Reservation Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the contribution of women parliamentarians has been on the rise over the years. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Modi highlighted the changing composition of the House over the years, saying it had become more inclusive with all sections of society finding representation.

"Inclusive atmosphere has kept manifesting the aspirations of the people with full power," he said. The Prime Minister noted the contributions of women parliamentarians that have helped burnish the dignity of the House. "Be it Dalits, oppressed, adivasis, backwards or women, every section's contribution has increased gradually," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said more than 7,500 public representatives have served in both Houses whereas the number of women representatives has been approximately 600. Cutting across political lines, leaders have demanded the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill, which guarantees 33 per cent quota in Parliament and state legislatures. (PTI)