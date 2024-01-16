Mumbai: Renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra said that the roadway kit designed for the construction of a temporary road in an emergency in remote areas where the roads are not good is great. With this, when wars and natural disasters occur, military vehicles and support equipment can be easily moved, he said.

Mahindra shared the video on X (previously Twitter) and highlighted the potential benefits of such a roadway kit for the military, allowing for easy transportation of weapons and vehicles. Additionally, he emphasises the utility of this technology for relief teams responding to natural calamities. The video shared by Mahindra demonstrates the functionality of the kit, and it's mentioned that the roadway can be rolled up with the help of a machine after its use, making it a convenient and portable solution. Overall, the technology appears to have promising applications in critical situations where rapid and efficient road construction is essential. The company claims that it can complete road construction in snow and sand-covered areas and the middle of the river in a matter of seconds.