New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said it has planned 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' - a month-long, three-tier agitation program across the country to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha and the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

“The three-tier agitation program will be called the Jai Bharat Satyagraha. Protests will be held at the block, state, and national levels. For a full month, we would be on the streets. All the senior leaders will take part in the protests. We will not let the government go,” AICC general secretary in charge organization KC Venugopal said.

As part of the protests, the senior leaders and MP will stage a “Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March” from Red Fort, New Delhi on Tuesday evening. The party has also organized pressers on March 28 and 29 across 35 cities in the country to highlight the targeting of Rahul because he was raising the Adani issue.

On March 29, the SC/ST/OBC/Minority departments of the party will stage protests in front of Dr. BR Ambedkar or Mahatma Gandhi statues in all district headquarters to flag the targeting of institutions by the BJP. “The 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' will be launched from March 29 to April 8 against the erroneous conviction and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, and to express the Congress party’s resolve to keep raising the voice of the people against the blatant loot of the people’s money and nation’s wealth by Modani,” said Venugopal.

According to Venugopal, all block/mandal Congress units will hold Nukkad Sabhas under the Jai Bharat Satyagraha banner and address the public on relevant issues. “Social media and media campaigns focussing on Rahulji’s message and appealing public support for the Jai Bharat Satyagraha will also follow,” he said.

On March 31, there will be press conferences by state-level leaders in all district headquarters, and on April 1, similar pressers will be held in all blocks/mandals, he further informed. From April 3, the Youth Congress will also launch a post-card campaign and send postcards to PM Modi questioning him on the relevant issues. During that period, massive protests by the All India Mahila Congress would be staged in New Delhi.

From April 15 to 20, the Jai Bharat Satyagraha would be run at the district level. Simultaneous Jai Bharat Satyagraha meetings at district HQs and gherao of the District Collectorate will be organized by the Congress workers. Senior leadership will attend and address these district-level events, said Venugopal, adding that the DCCs will invite all friendly parties and civil society to join these events.

From April 20–30, the Jai Bharat Satyagraha will be staged at the state level. “All PCCs will organize a massive Jai Bharat Satyagraha event at the state level, with senior leaders holding a one-day fast. Senior national-level leaders will attend these state-level events. PCCs will invite all friendly parties and civil society to join this state-level event,” said Venugopal.

The AICC general secretary said the party was still to decide the date and venue of the national level “Jai Bharat Maha Satyagraha”, under which a massive rally is being planned by the party.

According to Venugopal, the party is very keen that the entire party machinery has to be deployed in ensuring the success of the month-long agitational program. Further, war rooms will monitor the activities of the party workers on a day-to-day basis and a similar setup will be there at the national level and in all the states. Monitoring Committees shall also be constituted at national and state levels to ensure the success of the protests, said Venugopal.

“In solidarity with Rahul Gandhi and in support of his fearless and uncompromising fight against the loot of public and national wealth by the Modi-Adani nexus, we had successfully organized a one-day “Sankalp Satyagraha” at Raj Ghat, New Delhi and in front of Gandhi statues, in all state and district headquarters. Our Members of Parliament and MLAs/MLCs have protested in their respective houses, in black attire, and registered a strong protest against the dictatorial regime,” he added.