New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday slammed the Prime Minister for criticising the grand old party’s poll guarantees as freebies (revdi) but passing off the same as ‘Modi guarantees’ in Chhattisgarh, reminding the saffron party that its previous guarantees like ₹15 lakh per account have expired.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on Nov. 7 and 17. Results would be out on Dec. 3.

“The PM used to criticize our poll guarantees as 'revdi' but the BJP poll manifesto released in Chhattisgarh yesterday has been copied from the Congress manifesto. For instance, the promise of LPG cylinder at ₹500 and procurement of paddy at ₹3,100 per quintal has been promised by the Congress,” Congress communications in charge Jairam Ramesh said.

“Rahul Gandhi used the term guarantee for the first time in the Karnataka polls but he was criticised. The PM has become a 'U' turn expert. Earlier he took U Turn on MGNREGA and Aadhar and now the BJP has issued a Modi guarantee in Chhattisgarh. All this shows the nervousness of the BJP which has sensed its poll loss,” he said.

On Friday, Union home minister Amit Shah released the BJP Chhattisgarh manifesto titled ‘Modi ki guarantee 2023’ including LPG cylinder at ₹500 to poor families and 'Krishi Unnati Scheme' under which 21 quintals per acre paddy will be procured from farmers at ₹3,100 per quintal.

“This is nothing but a showoff. The BJP’s Chhattisgarh manifesto has been issued as Modi guarantee with the PM’s signature. The PM has promised procurement of paddy at more than MSP rates but why are they not doing the same in the 10 states ruled by BJP. The PM promised LPG cylinder at ₹500 but why can’t he do it in at least one of the 10 BJP ruled states,” Congress social media in charge Supriya Shrinate wondered.

“They have made a false promise to fill vacant jobs in Chhattisgarh but they should first fill up the 10 lakh vacancies in the central government. They talk of setting up an anti-corruption commission but when will they investigate their agencies. They cancelled land titles of 3.22 lakhs forest dwellers in Madhya Pradesh but are not talking about their rights in Chhattisgarh,” she said.

According to Shrinate, “the PM’s guarantees like Ache Din, ₹15 lakh per account from black money recovered, 2 crore jobs per year and 100 smart cities have expired and now they have come out with new jumlas.”

“But the people are smart and can see everything. The Congress will form a government in Chhattisgarh again. The BJP can keep learning from our state governments,” said Shrinate.

The Congress is yet to release its manifesto in Chhattisgarh but has already announced 17 guarantees, including loan waiver for farmers, caste census, ₹10000 per year to agricultural landless labourers up from existing ₹7000 per year, free power up to 200 units, LPG cylinder at ₹500 and 700 new rural industrial parks besides English medium schools.