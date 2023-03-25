Wayanad: Kerala Congress workers were detained by the police in Wayanad for protesting against the decision to disqualify Rahul Gandhi as Member of Parliament. Gandhi was an MP from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala. The protest was part of the party's decision to observe 'Black Day' today.

A large number of workers gathered at Wayanad this morning carrying flags. They raised slogans criticising the MP's disqualification and BJP for its anti-people moves. Some of the workers were even seen clashing against the police barricades that were set up to restrict them. A huge contingent of police posted in the area tried to bring the situation under control. Similar protests were launched in several areas across Wayanad yesterday. Congress workers held protest marches in front of the telephone exchange office in Kalpatta, Sulthan Bathery, Meenangadi and Mananthavady. They had also set up a road block in Mananthavady for half an hour.

On Friday, the Surat court had disqualified Gandhi from Parliament after he was convicted in a 2019 criminal defamation case for his alleged remarks about 'Modi' surname while addressing a pre-poll rally in Kolar in Karnataka. A day back, the district court in Surat had sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail on the basis of a complained filed by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president had said the move of the BJP was to suppress the voice of Opposition leaders and alleged that Gandhi was being made a victim of nasty potics.