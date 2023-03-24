New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament following his conviction by a Gujarat court in a criminal defamation case evoked a strong reaction from Congress Opposition parties and the ruling BJP. Targeting the BJP over Raghul's disqualification Congress and other Opposition parties accused it of political vendetta.

Speaking to the media Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the BJP always wanted to disqualify Rahul Gandhi as they want to suppress those who are telling the truth. He made it clear that no matter what happens Congress will continue with its demand of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Adani-Hindenburg row.

"Modi government fears the most Mr.@RahulGandhi And it seems from Congress party. To kill democracy, they canceled Mr. Gandhi's parliament membership. They want to silence those who speak the truth. Countrymen will not tolerate this dictatorship. We will even go to jail to protect democracy," tweeted Kharge.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said as expected from the Modi-Shah duo and the BJP they did not let Rahul Gandhi speak in Parliament.

Challenging the BJP that the party will not be able to stop Rahul Gandhi from reaching out to people, a combative Singh said "what will you (BJP) do if we reach put to the people? Will you lodge cases against us?"

Alleging that from the day Rahul Gandhi raised questions on the Adani issue, BJP started to conspire against him, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal alleged that the saffron party was trying to surround Rahul Gandhi from all sides like Abhimanyu.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of targetting Opposition leaders but at the same time inducting politicians with criminal records into the cabinet. Referring to Rahul's disqualification from Parliament, the Chief Minister said " Today, we witnessed a new low for the constitutional democracy of India."

"Disqualification of Mr. @RahulGandhi from the Lok Sabha is a vengeful action with which they want to silence the opposition. Our voices will only become louder, and our bond against forces that disrespect the tenets of democracy will only become stronger. We stand with him," tweeted DMK MP Kanimozhi.

"I strongly condemn the mischievous move to disqualify our brother @RahulGandhi from the MP post. It was propelled by a BJP MLA who filed a defamation case against Mr.Gandhi for his 2019 election speech. Such intimidations will not restrain us from fighting the fascist BJP," tweeted DMK Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.