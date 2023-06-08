New Delhi A furious Congress on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and register a strong protest over a tableau depicting the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi“What is the government doing Former prime minister Indira Gandhi gave her life for the country She was not only a former prime minister but was referred to as Goddess Durga by the former PM and BJP leader AB Vajpayee The Prime Minister of India doesnt utter a word The Prime Minister should call up his Canadian counterpart and register a strong protest with the Canadian government that India will not tolerate antiIndia activities and terrorist elements on Canadian soil AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala saidThe Congress leader was reacting to a recent tableau carried out in Canada s Brampton purportedly celebrating the Oct 31 1984 assassination of the former prime minister The incident fuelled angry reactions from several Congress leaders including partys communications incharge Jairam Ramesh and former MP Milind DeoraSurjewala also urged external affairs minister S Jaishankar to call Cameron MacKay the High Commissioner for Canada in India and register a serious protest with him over the incident The Congress leaders reaction came shortly after external affairs minister Jaishankar criticised the controversial tableau saying it would reflect poorly on the bilateral relations with CanadaOn his part the Canadian High Commissioner also tweeted to condemn the event in Canadas Brampton “I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence I categorically condemn these activities he said“My concern is why cant the Indian foreign minister pick up the phone and tell his Canadian counterpart that the government is miffed over the Brampton incident His thoughts may be in his mind Mere words are not enough strong action is needed in this case said Surjewala According to the Congress leader political differences apart such incidents should be protested by the government of India as lakhs of workers of the party and common people were upset over the tableau in Brampton CanadaThe former prime minister was killed by her own Sikh bodyguards who wanted to take revenge for a military action the then government had taken to clean the Golden Temple in Amritsar Punjab of terrorists who had taken control over the Sikh shrine “The PM should tell the Canadian government that the role of such terrorist elements in the Indian state of Punjab will not be tolerated The PM himself makes fun of the Indians when he goes abroad This should not be done Our Rahul leader said recently in the US that our fight with the BJP is internal and we will fight it out here without any foreign interference said SurjewalaThe Congress leader also slammed the PM for giving a clean chit to China which has violated the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh and taken control of Indian territory worth several thousand kilometres “When will the government show red eyes to China The PM should protect our borders and restore the sanctity of the LAC he saidAlso read Tableau celebrating Indira Gandhi assassination S Jaishankar lashes out at Canada