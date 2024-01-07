CONGRESS NAMES PARLIAMENTARY CONSTITUENCY WISE CO ORDINATORS FOR 539 LOK SABHA SEATS

Hyderabad: The Congress on Sunday appointed Parliamentary Constituency wise co-ordinators for the 539 constituencies for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The grand-old party is part of the India alliance and will fight the elections together and take on the Narendra Modi-led government.

The list of the Parliamentary Constituency wise co-ordinators was approved by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Senior Congress leader and party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "The Congress party has just released the list of coordinators covering 539 Parliamentary constituencies with 4 more to come soon. Hain Taiyaar Hum! Badlega Bharat Jeetega INDIA!"

The grand old party has appointed co-ordinators for 25 Parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, two seats - Arunachal West and Arunachal East in Arunachal Pradesh.

Moreover, the Congress, which has been out of power at the Centre since 2014, also announced co-ordinators for 39 seats in Tamil Nadu. The party led by Mallikarjun Kharge also announced co-ordinators for 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

It has also announced co-ordinators for 11 seats in Chhattisgarh and 2 seats in Goa. The party has also named coordinators for all four seats in Himachal Pradesh and 14 seats in Jharkhand.

The party, which stormed to power in Karnataka and Telangana in southern India has named co-ordinators for 28 seats in Karnataka including Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Mandya, Kolar, and Uttar Kannada. It has named co-ordinators for 17 seats in Telangana including Adilabad (ST), Zahirabad, Warangal (SC), Hyderabad, Medak, and Secunderabad. The party has named coordinators for 46 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. It has named senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan as co-ordinator for the Kolhapur constituency.

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar has been named as a co-ordinator for the Nanded seat, which is the bastion of the party. The Congress which lost power in Rajasthan has named co-ordinators for 25 seats in the desert state including Jodhpur, Dausa, Pali, Kota, and Jhalawar.