CONGRESS MEIRA KUMAR GETS INVITATION TO ATTEND RAM TEMPLE CONSECRATION

New Delhi: Vishva Hindu Parishad on Sunday invited senior Congress leader and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar to to attend the consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

An invitation letter has also been extended to the daughter of late political stalwart Jagjivan Ram. Former deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha Kariya Munda has also been invited to be part of the ceremony.

"RSS Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh Ramlal has given an invitation to Smt. Meira Kumar, former Speaker of the Lok Sabha and daughter of Babu Jagjivan Ram ji," VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in post on X. The VHP spokesperson also shared pictures of Kumar and Munda receiving the invitation from a delegation representing Ram temple trust in his post on X.

The much-awaited consecration ceremony of the temple will be witnessed by a host of luminaries including film stars and sportspersons like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar and others.