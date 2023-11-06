CONGRESS MEANS LOOT CORRUPTION AND DYNASTIC POLITICS CLAIMS NADDA

Jashpur: Ahead of the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Monday accused the Congress of indulging in corruption, loot and dynastic politics. Addressing a rally in Pathalgaon constituency of Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh, he claimed the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state was a guarantee for "loot" and "deception".

Highlighting the achievements of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda said the BJP means development and growth. India will become the world's third largest economy by 2027-28, he said. Congress party means loot, corruption, atrocity, deception, destructive policy, parivarvaad and vanshvaad. It is their identity that wherever there is Congress, there will be corruption, he alleged.

The BJP means development, growth, people's government, welfare of the people, Nadda added. We care about you, but they care about corruption and loot...do you remember the submarine scam, helicopter scam, coal scam, Commonwealth scam, MNREGA scam? he said. In the Bhupesh Baghel government, there is a guarantee of one thing, that is "corruption", Nadda claimed.

"The Baghel government was a guarantee for deception and corruption. Liquor scam, DMF scam, teachers transfer scam, rice scam, gauthan scam and many more," he alleged. The CM's officer on special duty has been in jail for the last one-and-a-half years, he said. "They did not even spare the name of Mahadev and committed a scam of Rs 6,000 crore through the Mahadev betting app. Satta me aane ke liye satte ka ghotala (betting scam to secure power)," Nadda alleged.

"Asim Das (alleged agent) informed that he brought money from Dubai to give to Bhupesh Baghel for elections," he further claimed. Nadda then asked people whether it is the government of "dhokebaaz" (cheater) and loot or not. On the other hand, the country is marching ahead under the leadership of PM Modi. The country has become the world's fifth largest economy, he said.