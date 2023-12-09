CONGRESS LEADERS PM GREET SONIA GANDHI ON BIRTHDAY

New Delhi: Several Congress leaders on Saturday greeted Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge visiting her at her residence to extend his greetings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to the former Congress chief.

"Best wishes to Smt Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life," the prime minister said in a post on X. After meeting Gandhi, Kharge said in a post on X, "On behalf of all Congress workers, hearty greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday today."

"Her courageous and dignified contribution towards the country and the party is inspiring for everyone. We all wish for her good health and long life," Kharge added. In another post, Kharge said, "A relentless advocate of the rights of the marginalised, she (Gandhi) has been a symbol of utmost grace while battling adversity with courage, grit and selfless sacrifice."

The Congress also posted on its official X handle a video of Gandhi with the caption, "Strength in her vision, India in her heart." "Happy birthday to someone who embodies the highest virtues of integrity, compassion and courage. She's a pillar of strength who, making great sacrifice, has dedicated her life to public service," the party said in another post.

Kharge said Gandhi didn't just lead the Congress from the front but ushered in revolutionary rights for all Indians. Laws such as MGNREGA, Right to Education Act, National Food Security Act and the Right to Information Act empowered the people and made governments accountable, he noted.

"A strong votary of women's empowerment and inclusive development, her grit and grace are remarkable. With all our admiration and love we wish Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Smt Sonia Gandhi ji good health and much happiness on her birthday. May India continue to benefit from her wisdom and insight," the party said in its post.