New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for violence-hit Manipur from here and will arrive in the north eastern states later today (June 29) and tomorrow. Rahul will visit relief camps and meet people displaced by the ethnic clashes, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

Tensions rose in Manipur after clashes marred a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) protesting against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs) on May 3. The Opposition have been urging the removal of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for failing to deliver, while blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi of keeping mum over the issue.

This will be Rahul's first visit to the northeastern state since violence broke out on May 3. Rahul will head to Churachandpur district after reaching Imphal. In Churachandpur, he will visit relief camps. He will proceed to Moirang in Bishnupur district where he will interact with displaced persons.

Rahul Gandhi's visit provide the healing touch to the people of Manipur who are suffering for nearly two months, according to the grand old party. "...Manipur... desperately needs a healing touch so that the society can move from conflict to peace. This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate," Venugopal said in a tweet.

Former Manipur CM and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh who attended the all party meeting called for by Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week has appealed to the people of Manipur to maintain peace and extend cooperation during Rahul Gandhi's two days visit to Manipur. "We appeal to the people of Manipur, please maintain peace, calm and extend cooperation during Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit...," Singh said.

The all party meeting which was held on June 24 by Amit Shah did not see the participation of Manipur CM who was camping in the national capital. The Congress has suggested that the meeting should be attended by representatives from Manipur and should be held in Manipur and not in Delhi. Amit Shah has given an assurance of restoring peace in the state.

The Assam Rifles have evacuated over 50,000 displaced persons from all communities in violence-hit Manipur to date and provided them safe passage, shelter, food, and medicines. More than 100 people have been killed in the the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities. Statistics show Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population. The live mostely in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis, constitute another 40 per cent. They reside in the hill districts.

