Patiala: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was lodged in Patiala jail for the murder of a man in 34-years-old road rage case, will be set free on April 1, as confirmed through a tweet posted from a tweet posted on Sidhu's official Twitter account. Sidhu's counsel HPS Varma also confirmed the same on Friday.

The 59-year-old was serving a one-year sentence in a 1988 road rage case. On May 20 last year, Sidhu, the former Punjab Congress chief, was jailed following his surrender before a court in Patiala after he was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court.

The top court had in its order said any sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law. A 65-year-old man, named Gurnam Singh, had died in the incident. Varma said as per the Punjab Prison rules, a convict with good behaviour is entitled for general remission. "He is most likely to be released on Saturday from the Patiala jail," said Varma.

On March 23, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur claimed she has been diagnosed with stage 2 cancer. Sharing the news on her official Twitter handle on Thursday, Kaur narrated her ordeal of having to wait for her husband for long. "He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) is in the prison for a crime he has not committed. Forgive all those involved. Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual, trying to take your pain away, asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad," her tweet read.