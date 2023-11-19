CONGRESS HITS BACK AT BJP FOR MAKING FUN OF RAHUL GANDHI

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday hit back at BJP chief JP Nadda for making fun of Rahul Gandhi and said that the former party chief was the lead campaigner whose rallies had won a significant number of seats in the 2017 and 2018 state polls. The BJP chief recently made a sarcastic remark that Rahul campaigning during state polls was in a way good for the saffron party.

“Nadda should focus on his party instead of making fun of our leader. The BJP chief could not ensure a party win in his home state Himachal Pradesh last year and later in Karnataka. He is now making fun of our leader out of frustration as his party is struggling on the ground in the five state polls,” AICC secretary in charge of Gujarat BM Sandeep Kumar told ETV Bharat.

“Rahul Gandhi is our lead campaigner. The party won the three central Indian states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where he campaigned aggressively in 2018. The party formed governments in all three states but our government in Madhya Pradesh was toppled by the BJP in 2020. Before that in 2017, Rahul Gandhi had led the Gujarat campaign and taken the party close to the victory margin. His Bharat Jodo Yatra and later campaigning helped the party win significant seats in the Karnataka polls,” he said.

According to party insiders, in 2018, Rahul conducted 25 rallies and four road shows in Madhya Pradesh where the party won 65 percent of the seats, in Rajasthan 19 rallies and 2 roadshows and 66 percent seats won, in Chhattisgarh 19 rallies and 1 roadshow and 75 percent seats won. Just before becoming Congress chief in 2017, Rahul had led an aggressive campaign in Gujarat where the grand party had emerged as a strong challenger to the BJP.

In the Karnataka polls in May this year, Rahul conducted over 25 rallies and won a brute majority of 135 out of 224 seats. According to the AICC functionary, the impact of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was seen in the Karnataka polls and recently in Ladakh where the Congress-National Conference alliance won 22 out of 26 Ladakh Autonomous Council seats weeks after the Wayanad MP campaigned there for several days.