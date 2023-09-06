New Delhi: Ahead of the special session of the Parliament, Congress on Wednesday renewed its attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre saying the government's move to convene the session without consulting opposition parties smacks of its autocratic nature.

Referring to Sonia Gandhi's nine-point letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said his party demands clear-cut discussion on a number of vital issues of national interest.

"Why the BJP wants to keep key issues like price rise, unemployment, Manipur, China’s transgressions, CAG reports, scams and weakening of institutions Adani aside and cheat our people. Prime Minister Narendra looks fatigued and panic-stricken to address key issues" he said.

Ramesh said it is for the first time that the government has not taken opposition parties into confidence and has not discussed the agenda for the upcoming session. He asserted that it is impossible to have only government business during the five-day sitting while offering to participate in the proceedings of both Houses hoping that the dispensation will allow them to raise issues of public importance.

"We are not going to sit only for Modi's words. We will surely demand from the government and try and raise our issues in every session. But, we have not been getting an opportunity to raise them in the previous sessions. Our demand would be that there should be discussion on those issues and with this sentiment, we would participate in this special session," Ramesh told reporters.

"This is the first time that to divert attention from the INDIA alliance partners, the prime minister and their alliance partners declare that there will be a five-day special session of Parliament. It is impossible that for five days there is only government business. We want that during the special session of Parliament, along with economic and political issues, issues related to foreign policy and borders should also be discussed," he added.

"We discussed the instability that is still there in Manipur, people are still in camps, people are being killed; The news about Adani ji was recently published in Guardian and Financial Times. There should be an investigation on the Adani issue. Whether it is Nuh or in different provinces of the country or instability in society, and the reason for which is only the divisive politics of BJP," he said.