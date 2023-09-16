CONGRESS CENTRAL WORKING COMMITTEE CONVENES TO FORGE ELECTION STRATEGIES FOR 2024 LOK SABHA AND STATE ELECTIONS

Hyderabad: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad commenced with patriotic fervour as party leaders gathered to chart a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and state assembly elections in five states. Led by National President Mallikarjun Kharge, the event began with the hoisting of the national flag, followed by the collective singing of the national anthem, underscoring the party's commitment to the country's ideals.

In the days ahead, the Central Working Committee aims to devise a blueprint for contesting elections in five states and laying the groundwork for the pivotal 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Esteemed Congress leader and former minister, Sabir Ali, shed light on the meeting's primary agenda, emphasizing that it would revolve around the elections in five states before pivoting towards the grand electoral battle in 2024.

Sabir Ali – one of the members of the Congress Working Committee, elucidated that discussions during the meeting would encompass formulating a nationwide electoral strategy for the 2024 elections. Additionally, the CWC would address the dynamics within the India alliance and craft strategies for effective governance in the states where they hold power. Refuting claims of seat-sharing disputes and inter-party differences, Ali asserted that these matters would be amicably resolved, highlighting the unity and strength of the India alliance.

Five-State Election Focus

The assembly elections scheduled in five states will take center stage at the CWC meeting. The party intends to finalize a robust strategy tailored to each state's unique political landscape. Sabir Ali shared that the specific agenda and key issues for these states would be unveiled by Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, providing clarity on the Congress party's vision for these crucial electoral battles.

Six-Point Plan for Telangana

Addressing the question of implementing the Karnataka model in Telangana, Sabir Ali declared that the Congress party had expanded its approach to encompass six key focal points. He cited widespread support among the people of Telangana for development, women's empowerment, poverty alleviation, and addressing the concerns of the SC/ST communities. These issues will be integral to the party's election strategy in the state, which will be detailed by Sonia Gandhi during her announcement on Sunday.

The Congress Central Working Committee's meeting in Hyderabad marks the beginning of an intensive period of strategizing and planning as the party gears up for critical electoral battles on multiple fronts. With a focus on unity and a commitment to addressing the concerns of the people, the Congress party aims to strengthen its position and contribute to shaping the nation's political landscape in the coming years.

