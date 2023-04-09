New Delhi: Days ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress on Sunday appointed B N Chandrappa as working president of its state unit. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Chandrappa working president in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, a party statement said. The Karnataka unit is headed by D K Shivakumar. The appointment of Chandrappa comes after Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana passed away last month.

The Congress has so far declared 142 candidates for the polls. The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka, the only southern state where the saffron party is in power. The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress party appointed HP Sudham Das as Co-Chairman of the Campaign Committee of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the appointment of H.P. Sudham Das as Co-Chairman of the Campaign Committee of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023, the party said in a press statement.

"Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of H.P. Sudham Das as Co-Chairman of the Campaign Committee of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, for ensuing Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023, with immediate effect," a press note, with the signature of senior party leader KC Venugopal had said. Karnataka is slated to go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (With agency inputs)