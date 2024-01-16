CONGRESS ADVISES LEADERS TO AVOID PUBLICLY SLAMMING AAP

New Delhi: The grand old party has advised some of its motormouths to avoid targeting the regional party in public days after the Congress and the AAP decided in-principle to fight the coming Lok Sabha polls together.

After two rounds of consultations between the five member Congress national alliance committee and the AAP representatives over the past two weeks, the two parties reportedly decided in principle to fight the coming Lok Sabha polls together but agreed that one more round of consultations was needed to firm up the final seat sharing formula, said Congress insiders, adding the discussions so far have excluded Punjab and AAP was asking for seats in Haryana and Gujarat also beyond Delhi.

Though AAP founder and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had been seeking an appointment with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi since last year when discussions around the INDIA alliance had started, the opportunity was finally granted to the regional leader on January 13, a day before Rahul Gandhi launched his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur, in Delhi.

According to party insiders, Rahul, Kharge and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of organization KC Venugopal met Kejriwal and AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on January 13 as a token of appreciation of the understanding reached between the two parties.

However, the problem was that Congress leaders in both Delhi and Punjab had been publicly slamming the AAP leaders and conducting drives to oppose the programs and policies of the respective state governments and it needed to be checked. Accordingly, some of the leaders who had been publicly slamming the AAP have advised to show restraint, said party insiders, adding the idea is not to create any more confusion in the new-found bonhomie between the two erstwhile rivals.

"I am not authorised to speak on the alliance. But if anyone makes provocative comments and it comes to my notice I will look into it,” AICC in-charge of Delhi Dipak Babaria told ETV Bharat.

Till recently, Babaria was supervising various strategy sessions of the Delhi Congress to launch agitational programs against the Delhi government and position the grand old party as an alternative.

When asked how he would reconcile to reality post the pact, Babaria said: “We are not enemies. We had not been opposing any person in particular but only the policies of the state government which affect the people.”

Party insiders said the first signs of the in-principle agreement between the Congress and the AAP were showing as the two parties have agreed to fight the mayoral polls in UT Chandigarh together to fight the BJP.

As per the arrangement AAP would get the mayor's post while the Congress would have its deputy mayor. Leaders from both the parties said this was the first political test of the INDIA alliance and would go a long way in securing the parliamentary polls. Punjab Congress Working President Bharat Bhushan Ashu said he was not aware of any understanding for the state.