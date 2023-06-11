CONG SAYS GOVT INCAPABLE OF PREVENTING PREDATORY BEHAVIOUR ON PART OF AIRLINES SCINDIA HITS BACK

New Delhi The Congress on Sunday stepped up its attack on the Centre over rising airfares alleging that the government has been incapable of preventing predatory behaviour on part of airlines and has facilitated a loot at the hands of crony airport operators Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia engaged in a verbal duel on Twitter over the state of the aviation sector The government had last week asked airlines to devise a mechanism to ensure reasonable airfares amid a surge in air ticket prices particularly on certain routes that were earlier served by grounded budget carrier Go First Venugopal on Saturday had said it was criminal to lift caps on airfares in August 2022 when the economy was in the doldrums and asked if the government has planned any intervention to ensure that consumers do not sufferHitting back at Venugopal Civil Aviation Minister Scindia in the wee hours of Sunday tweeted that even as the global economy continues to struggle ours continues to stand as a beacon of hope with a growth rate of 6065 in FY 202324 That said there is no reason that a deregulated sector like aviation should be put under government control the repercussions of which have known to dent the growth potential of this sector in the past he saidScindia said it s important to note that a sector that was earlier elitist has been truly democratised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi We have doubled the number of airports helipads and water aerodromes from 74 to 148 Domestic daily pax traffic has broken all past records Connectivity has finally begun to reach the last mile and soon India will emerge as an international civil aviation hub Let s get the facts right K C Vnugopalmp Ji he said Slamming Scindia Venugopal in another tweet Sunday said hard facts and everyday suffering of the middle class cannot be wished away by distorting figures and misrepresenting the actual facts on the ground With youth unemployment at 23 a global record 23 crore people pushed into poverty and 80cr Indians rely on the govt for food security tells you that these economic growth numbers is only of for and by the rich he alleged The middle class continues to suffer under the twin attacks of unemployment and crippling price rise compounded by your handsoff approach to regulating prices in the aviation sector as well Venugopal said in a noholdsbarred attack at ScindiaCiting the example of Kannur Airport s current schedule which stipulates 252 monthly Go First flights Venugopal said not a single flight has been replaced after Go First went bust At Pune airport 30 slots are vacant due to the GoFirst crisis and SpiceJet s poor performance If the Indian economy was indeed growing airlines would be increasing their capacity Instead they are being allowed to charge skyhigh rates to remain afloat he said In March 2023 itself airlines had written to the AERA Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India claiming that Adaniowned airports are proposing exorbitant tariffs especially through high landing and parking charges at Lucknow Ahmedabad and Mangalore airports he said citing a media report Even 48 hours after the train tragedy flights to and from Bhubaneshwar remained extremely expensive with BhubaneshwarChennai even costing Rs 4200060000 he claimed adding that it was yet another case of a toothless advisory Instead of answering about the excise tax burden imposed by the Centre you are blaming states for something which is rectifiable at the central government level Venugopal said Even as we speak flights on key routes such as DelhiBengaluru are beyond the reach of the common man the Congress leader said JMScindia are you still going to defend these rates This government has been incapable of curbing this price rise preventing predatory behaviour on part of airlines and has facilitated a loot at the hands of crony airport operators That is the true picture of the aviation sector under PM Modi he saidScindia had earlier hit back at Venugopal s attack last evening saying portions of the routes that were earlier being served by Go First have already been allotted to other airlines Also you have chosen to turn a blind eye to the immense growth that this sector has witnessed since 2014 Passenger count which stood at 122 million in 2014 is currently at 280 million a jump of 130 Under UDAN we have operationalised 475 routes and flown over 11606 lakh passengers he said We have advised airlines to selfregulate their fares under a certain limit the result of which is that prices have come down by 1460 since 6th June 2023 It is a rather tonedeaf assumption The financial functioning of airports is a private matter of the operator Scindia said After the deregulation of airfares they are marketdriven and are neither established nor regulated by the government Airline pricing runs in multiple levels buckets or Reservation Booking Designators PTI