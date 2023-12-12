New Delhi: Responding against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "Money Heist" jibe, the Congress said on Tuesday that the country wants him to explain the largest "Money Heist" since 1947, citing the "unprecedented growth" of the Adani Group. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh stated in a post on X that the Prime Minister was attempting to divert attention from the "latest twist" involving Chang Chung-Ling and the Adani Group, adding that it would not succeed in doing so.

In the tweet, Ramesh said, "Dear @narendramodi, the nation wants you to explain the biggest 'money heist' since 1947". Using the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Income Tax department, Ramesh accused Adani of investing money in projects "gifted to him". "Gautam Adani, the second richest man in the world, appears out of nowhere. Who foots the bill for this enormous expansion? via inflated electricity bills, Janta!" Ramesh's post read.

The Congress has been hitting over a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the claims made by the US research group Hindenburg, accusing the Adani Group of profiting from the BJP government. The corporate giant has refuted any misconduct on its part. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, attacked the Congress earlier in the day over the seizure of over Rs 350 crore from properties connected to its MP, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, by likening it to the crime series "Money Heist".