Jaipur: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday targeted the BJP over embattled IPL founder Lalit Modi's threat to file a court case against the party's disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi in London. He asked why is Modi, who is accused of running away from the country with crores, speaking in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The central government should tell whether Lalit Modi is its agent who is speaking in its favour like this?" Hooda asked. He further questioned whether a man against whom serious allegations have been levelled will be heard now. Modi, accused of financial irregularities in India, launched a scathing attack on Gandhi on Thursday, and also hit out at the Congress for referring to him as a "fugitive of justice" even though he had never been convicted of any charges. He threatened to take Gandhi to court.

The Congress leader said the entire opposition of the country is united on the issue of Rahul Gandhi because he has raised the voice of truth. "The voice of truth cannot be suppressed," he said, adding that the manner in which Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha overnight was surprising.

"Our voice cannot be suppressed because now the entire opposition is united on this issue," he said. "Can the opposition not demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in the interest of the country? Rahul Gandhi is raising the voice of truth. We will continue to raise the matter of the country's interest because we are fighting for the truth and national interest and will continue this fight," he added. Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member following his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case. (PTI)